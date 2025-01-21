Published Jan 21, 2025
VIDEO: TJ Otzelberger post-game press conference (UCF)
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
Iowa State's head coach stepped to the podium on Tuesday night to break down his team's victory over the Knights to improve to 16-2 on the season and 6-1 in Big 12 play.