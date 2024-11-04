Advertisement

Nov 4, 2024
VIDEO: TJ Otzelberger post-game press conference (Mississippi Valley State)
Bill Seals
Iowa State's head coach stepped to the podium on Monday night to break down his team's 39-point victory over the Delta Devils to open the 2024-25 season.

