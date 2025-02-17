VIDEO: TJ Otzelberger 2/17 media availability

ISU's head coach meets with the media to look ahead to a home game against Colorado on Tuesday evening at Hilton Coliseum.
ISU's head coach meets with the media to look ahead to a home game against Colorado on Tuesday evening at Hilton Coliseum.
ISU's head coach meets with the media to look ahead to a home game against Colorado on Tuesday evening at Hilton
The Pylon 7-on-7 Chicago event was held Sunday, and Greg Smith took in all the action. He also gathered the latest
The unofficial scholarship chart is a guide for Iowa State Basketball fans. It displays the roster by year and position,
A four-star in-state wide receiver ranked in the Rivals250 hosted a Cyclone coach in-school during the January
The Cyclones traveled to Lawrence to take on the Jayhawks, meeting their Sunflower State rival for the 100th time, and
ISU's head coach meets with the media to look ahead to a home game against Colorado on Tuesday evening at Hilton
The Pylon 7-on-7 Chicago event was held Sunday, and Greg Smith took in all the action. He also gathered the latest
The unofficial scholarship chart is a guide for Iowa State Basketball fans. It displays the roster by year and position,