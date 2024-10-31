Advertisement

Published Oct 31, 2024
VIDEO: TJ Otzelberger 10/31 media availability
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
Publisher
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Iowa State's head coach meets with the media to preview the start of the regular season, which will come Monday night against Mississippi Valley State.

