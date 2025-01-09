Published Jan 9, 2025
VIDEO: TJ Otzelberger 1/9 media availability
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
ISU's head coach meets with the media to look ahead to a weekend road trip to face Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon and back on a victory over Utah on Tuesday that pushed his team to 3-0 in the conference.