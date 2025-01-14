VIDEO: TJ Otzelberger 1/14 media availability

ISU's head coach meets with the media to look ahead to a top-10 matchup with Kansas on Wednesday night in Hilton Coliseum
Joshua Jefferson made two free throws with 4.1 seconds left in overtime after forcing it with a buzzer-beating layup
The Iowa State women's basketball team continues the Big 12 season today at Arizona. Get all the in-arena updates here.
The Cyclones continues the Big 12 season Saturday at Texas Tech. Get periodic updates, chat with fans in one spot.
The Iowa State football program has added a pair of defensive linemen to its roster, bringing its total to six players
A pair of Iowa State coaches visited an offered 2026 Nebraska prospect in school today as the program gets ready to host
