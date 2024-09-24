Advertisement

PFF Offensive Grades: Arkansas State Game

PFF Offensive Grades: Arkansas State Game

The Cyclone offense was clicking on all cylinders throughout a 52-7 home victory over Arkansas State on Saturday

 Bill Seals
DEFENSIVE SPOTLIGHT: Healthy group of safeties playing at elite level

DEFENSIVE SPOTLIGHT: Healthy group of safeties playing at elite level

Iowa State’s starting band of safeties is back together, and the trio of Malik Verdon, Jeremiah Cooper, and Beau Freyler

 Bill Seals
OFFENSIVE SPOTLIGHT: Hansen's breakout keys ISU's big day on ground

OFFENSIVE SPOTLIGHT: Hansen's breakout keys ISU's big day on ground

Establishing the run became a point of emphasis for the Cyclones coming into a game against one of the worst rushing

 Bill Seals
VIDEO: Matt Campbell post-game press conference (Arkansas State)

VIDEO: Matt Campbell post-game press conference (Arkansas State)

Iowa State's head coach met with the media following a 52-7 victory over the Red Wolves on Saturday in Jack Trice

 Bill Seals
Everything Matt Campbell said after the Arkansas State game

Everything Matt Campbell said after the Arkansas State game

The Cyclones concluded the 2024 non-conference slate with a 52-7 blowout victory over Arkansas State in Ames on Saturday

 Bill Seals

Published Sep 24, 2024
VIDEO: Taylor Mouser 9/24 media availability
Bill Seals
For the second time during a game week this season, offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser met with the press on Tuesday morning to talk his side of the ball leading up to Saturday's Big 12 opener at Houston.

