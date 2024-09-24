VIDEO: Taylor Mouser 9/24 media availability

in other news
PFF Offensive Grades: Arkansas State Game
The Cyclone offense was clicking on all cylinders throughout a 52-7 home victory over Arkansas State on Saturday
DEFENSIVE SPOTLIGHT: Healthy group of safeties playing at elite level
Iowa State’s starting band of safeties is back together, and the trio of Malik Verdon, Jeremiah Cooper, and Beau Freyler
OFFENSIVE SPOTLIGHT: Hansen's breakout keys ISU's big day on ground
Establishing the run became a point of emphasis for the Cyclones coming into a game against one of the worst rushing
VIDEO: Matt Campbell post-game press conference (Arkansas State)
Iowa State's head coach met with the media following a 52-7 victory over the Red Wolves on Saturday in Jack Trice
Everything Matt Campbell said after the Arkansas State game
The Cyclones concluded the 2024 non-conference slate with a 52-7 blowout victory over Arkansas State in Ames on Saturday
in other news
PFF Offensive Grades: Arkansas State Game
The Cyclone offense was clicking on all cylinders throughout a 52-7 home victory over Arkansas State on Saturday
DEFENSIVE SPOTLIGHT: Healthy group of safeties playing at elite level
Iowa State’s starting band of safeties is back together, and the trio of Malik Verdon, Jeremiah Cooper, and Beau Freyler
OFFENSIVE SPOTLIGHT: Hansen's breakout keys ISU's big day on ground
Establishing the run became a point of emphasis for the Cyclones coming into a game against one of the worst rushing
For the second time during a game week this season, offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser met with the press on Tuesday morning to talk his side of the ball leading up to Saturday's Big 12 opener at Houston.
- PRO
- CB
- DT
- ILB
- SDE
- RB
- WR
- OT
- ATH
- S