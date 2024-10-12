VIDEO: Rocco Becht talks Iowa State's 28-16 win at West Virginia

Advertisement

in other news

ISU continues roll, topples host Mountaineers

ISU continues roll, topples host Mountaineers

Three touchdowns from Carson Hansen, including two in the fourth quarter, helped Iowa State overcome an early deficit

Premium content
 • Bill Seals
GAME NIGHT: Iowa State at West Virginia

GAME NIGHT: Iowa State at West Virginia

Iowa State faces West Virginia on the road to continue Big 12 play. Get periodic updates & chat with Cyclone fans here.

External content
 • Bill Seals
ISU's 2025 class gets even better with addition of Toure

ISU's 2025 class gets even better with addition of Toure

One of the country’s best 2025 basketball recruiting classes got even better on Saturday morning as Iowa State added a

Premium content
 • Bill Seals
Cygarin's deep dive into Iowa State/West Virginia

Cygarin's deep dive into Iowa State/West Virginia

Cygarin returns this week with his statistical analysis on the ISU Confidential board! Here's his look at ISU/WVU.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Bill Seals
The Ultimate Preview: Iowa State at West Virginia

The Ultimate Preview: Iowa State at West Virginia

A program that’s enjoyed recent success in Big 12 road games puts a five-game streak on the line Saturday night at WVU

Premium content
 • Bill Seals

in other news

ISU continues roll, topples host Mountaineers

ISU continues roll, topples host Mountaineers

Three touchdowns from Carson Hansen, including two in the fourth quarter, helped Iowa State overcome an early deficit

Premium content
 • Bill Seals
GAME NIGHT: Iowa State at West Virginia

GAME NIGHT: Iowa State at West Virginia

Iowa State faces West Virginia on the road to continue Big 12 play. Get periodic updates & chat with Cyclone fans here.

External content
 • Bill Seals
ISU's 2025 class gets even better with addition of Toure

ISU's 2025 class gets even better with addition of Toure

One of the country’s best 2025 basketball recruiting classes got even better on Saturday morning as Iowa State added a

Premium content
 • Bill Seals
Published Oct 12, 2024
VIDEO: Rocco Becht talks Iowa State's 28-16 win at West Virginia
circle avatar
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
Publisher
Twitter
@williamseals
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

The Cyclones' second-year starting quarterback stepped to the podium following a 12-point victory over the Mountaineers in Morgantown on Saturday night.

Iowa State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement