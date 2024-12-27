Published Dec 27, 2024
VIDEO: Pop-Tarts Bowl Head Coach Press Conference
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
Iowa State's Matt Campbell and Miami's Mario Cristobal previewed tomorrow afternoon's Pop-Tarts Bowl on Friday morning at the head coach press conference in the media hotel in Orlando.