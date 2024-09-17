Advertisement
Published Sep 17, 2024
VIDEO: Matt Campbell pre-game press conference (Arkansas State week)
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
Publisher
The leader of Iowa State's program met with the press on Tuesday afternoon for his weekly press conference, with this one looking ahead to Saturday's home game against the Red Wolves.

