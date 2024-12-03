VIDEO: Matt Campbell pre-game press conference (Arizona State week)

The leader of Iowa State's program met with the media on Tuesday afternoon for his weekly press conference, with this one looking ahead to Saturday Big 12 Championship Game against the Sun Devils.
The leader of Iowa State's program met with the media on Tuesday afternoon for his weekly press conference, with this one looking ahead to Saturday Big 12 Championship Game against the Sun Devils.
After forcing a pair of first half turnovers and converting those into 14 points, the Cyclones added a safety and
It wasn’t always pretty offensively for Iowa State, outgained by 40 yards on the night by Kansas State, but it rarely
A night in which Iowa State made history by winning 10 games for the first time in school history turned even more
Iowa State's head coach met with the media following a 29-21 win over the Wildcats on Saturday night in Jack Trice
The Cyclones recorded their 10th victory in a season for the first time in school history and the leader of the program
After forcing a pair of first half turnovers and converting those into 14 points, the Cyclones added a safety and
It wasn’t always pretty offensively for Iowa State, outgained by 40 yards on the night by Kansas State, but it rarely
A night in which Iowa State made history by winning 10 games for the first time in school history turned even more