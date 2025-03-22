Published Mar 22, 2025
VIDEO: Iowa State pre-game press conference (Ole Miss)
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
Iowa State head coach TJ Otzelberger, plus players Dishon Jackson, Brandton Chatfield and Nate Heise stepped to the podium inside the Fiserv Forum for a press conference ahead of Saturday's practice and a round of 32 game against Ole Miss.