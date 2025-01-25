VIDEO: Iowa State players talk 76-61 victory over Sun Devils

Following their victory over Arizona State in a Big 12 battle on Saturday afternoon, Curtis Jones and Joshua Jefferson met with the media to break down the game.
Following their victory over Arizona State in a Big 12 battle on Saturday afternoon, Curtis Jones and Joshua Jefferson met with the media to break down the game.
The unofficial scholarship chart is a guide for Iowa State Football fans. It displays the roster by year and position,
Iowa State returned to Hilton following a road loss to nationally-ranked West Virginia and rolled to an 82-59 victory
The Iowa State women's basketball team continues the Big 12 season versus the Cougars.. Get the in-arena updates here
The unofficial scholarship chart is a guide for Iowa State Football fans. It displays the roster by year and position,
The third-ranked Cyclones returned home following a loss at West Virginia and rolled past the Knights in conference play
The unofficial scholarship chart is a guide for Iowa State Football fans. It displays the roster by year and position,
Iowa State returned to Hilton following a road loss to nationally-ranked West Virginia and rolled to an 82-59 victory
The Iowa State women's basketball team continues the Big 12 season versus the Cougars.. Get the in-arena updates here