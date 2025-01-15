Published Jan 15, 2025
VIDEO: Iowa State players talk 74-57 victory over Jayhawks
circle avatar
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
Publisher
Twitter
@williamseals
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Following their 17-point victory over Kansas in a battle of top 10 Big 12 teams on Wednesday night, Curtis Jones and Joshua Jefferson met with the media to break down the game.