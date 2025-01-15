VIDEO: Iowa State players talk 74-57 victory over Jayhawks

Following their 17-point victory over Kansas in a battle of top 10 Big 12 teams on Wednesday night, Curtis Jones and Joshua Jefferson met with the media to break down the game.
Following their 17-point victory over Kansas in a battle of top 10 Big 12 teams on Wednesday night, Curtis Jones and Joshua Jefferson met with the media to break down the game.
Iowa State's head coach met with the media following a 71-58 victory over the Red Raiders that pushed his team to 13-6
The Iowa State women's basketball team continues the Big 12 season versus the Texas Tech.. Get the in-arena updates here
Cyclone starters Tamin Lipsey and Milan Momcilovic look ahead to a top 10 matchup between Iowa State and Kansas on
ISU is preparing to continue Big 12 Conference play tomorrow night in Hilton Coliseum, hosting Kansas in a top-10 battle
ISU's head coach meets with the media to look ahead to a top-10 matchup with Kansas on Wednesday night in Hilton
Iowa State's head coach met with the media following a 71-58 victory over the Red Raiders that pushed his team to 13-6
The Iowa State women's basketball team continues the Big 12 season versus the Texas Tech.. Get the in-arena updates here
Cyclone starters Tamin Lipsey and Milan Momcilovic look ahead to a top 10 matchup between Iowa State and Kansas on