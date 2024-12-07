Published Dec 7, 2024
VIDEO: Iowa State players react to 45-19 loss to Arizona State
circle avatar
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
Publisher
Twitter
@williamseals
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Cyclone players Rocco Becht, Jaylin Noel, JR Singleton and Myles Purchase stepped to the podium on Saturday afternoon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, to discuss a Big 12 Championship Game loss to Arizona State.