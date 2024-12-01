Published Dec 1, 2024
VIDEO: Iowa State players react to 29-21 win over Kansas State
Roger Fritz
Special to Cyclone Report
Cyclone players Rocco Becht, Jaylin Noel, Darien Porter and Beau Freyler stepped to the podium on Saturday night in Ames to discuss an eight-point victory over the Wildcats.