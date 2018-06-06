Iowa State is in a nice group of Power-5 offers for a Missouri prep athlete in the Class of 2020 and has plans on visiting Ames over the summer.

Kirkwood rising junior Jay Maclin said the Cyclones stepped up the intensity in their recruitment after evaluating him over the spring.

ISU is not the P5 program to have offered Maclin, as the athlete now has ones from Arizona State, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri and Nebraska.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Maclin has played exclusively slot receiver during his time on varsity, but says he’ll get looks on the opposite side in 2018.

For more on Maclin's recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.




