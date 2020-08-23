CycloneReport - Twelve remain for five-star Hunter Sallis

Ascending the Rivals150 the past two years, Sallis has become a national priority. After hearing from some of the best from coast to coast, Sallis told Rivals.com that he is now focused on a group of 12 that consists of Alabama, Auburn, Creighton, Gonzaga, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon, and UCLA.

In the conversation for who the best guard prospect is in the 2021 class, Hunter Sallis has begun to take a greater look at his recruitment. Holding offers from practically every prominent program in America, Sallis has decided to cut his school list for the first time.

On Friday, Kentucky was the latest to offer the five-star. Some imagined Sallis quickly coming to a decision in favor of the Wildcats. However, Sallis is in no rush to make a commitment and has not make the complete decision on whether or not he will sign in the fall, which could equate to a prolonged, drawn out recruitment.

Sallis has been unable to visit practically any of his finalists beyond the in-state programs and Gonzaga. By taking things into the fall and winter, by then, Sallis could potentially take any of the five allotted official visits allowed pending the ongoing restrictions connected with the pandemic.

A 6-foot-5 lead guard with tremendous talent, versatility, and upside, Sallis sits as the 11th ranked prospect in the 2021 class. Valued for his ability to create offense in the half-court as both a playmaker and scorer, Sallis is one of the best prospects that the state of Nebraska has produced this century. Kansas and North Carolina were perceived as the favorites prior to the offer from Kentucky, though things remain relatively wide open for the gifted five-star.