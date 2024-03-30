Just one day after returning from Ames following a Thursday night loss to Illinois in the Sweet 16, Jackson Paveletzke, Jelani Hamilton, and Kayden Fish are entering the transfer portal.

Only Paveletzke saw Big 12 action during the 2023-24 season, as Hamilton redshirted and Fish received a medical redshirt due to a shoulder injury in the fall.

The Wofford transfer guard Paveletzke played in 33 games this season and averaged 3.4 points, one assist, and one rebound. He provided valuable backcourt depth and energy off this season playing behind Tamin Lipsey and Keshon Gilbert.

However, the Wisconsin native fell out of the team's rotation during the NCAA Tournament run, playing only the final two minutes of a blowout win over South Dakota State, before remaining benched in the round of 32 and Sweet 16 contests. He saw less than five minutes of action in 11 of the Cyclones' last 12 games.

Georgia native Hamilton was a four-star prospect and 101st-ranked national prospect in ISU's 2023 class, but was the odd man out in a veteran backcourt that included Lipsey, Gilbert, Curtis Jones, and Paveletzke.

Fish was a summer teammate of fellow freshman Omaha Biliew, signing late with the Cyclones out of a Kansas City (Mo.) high school as a three-star prospect. The 6-foot-6 power forward played in four non-conference games as a reserve, averaging 1.5 points and 1.5 rebounds.

Iowa State has already gotten one commitment out of the transfer portal as veteran Charlotte big man Dishon Jackson announced his decision earlier this week. A two-man 2024 recruiting class consists of high school guards Dwayne Pierce and Nojus Indrusaitis.

Head coach TJ Otzelberger and his staff have three open scholarships at their disposal.