Transfer Tracker: Latest news and what lies ahead
New entries to the transfer portal have grinded to a near halt because the deadline to switch schools without penalty has come and gone. There’s still plenty of activity on the transfer front, however, as players settle into their new digs.
Below, Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy offers a look into the biggest portal news of the week and what’s left to unfold when it comes to Transfer Season 2022.
*****
*****
OFF THE BOARD: Kyle Lofton to Florida
St. Bonaventure transfer Kyle Lofton’s Friday commitment to Florida won't be among the most written about stories of transfer season, but it may well be among the most important.
Lofton was a key member of a Bonnies team that played its way into the thick of the NCAA Tournament conversation last season and eventually rattled off three straight road wins over power-conference programs Colorado, Oklahoma and Virginia to advance to the NIT semifinals.
Lofton is an elite ball-handler that can score from all levels but, most importantly, he is a proven commodity with a game that translates to the highest level. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 12 points and five assists in seven games against Power 6 conference competition last year, which is encouraging for his SEC future.
So, while Lofton’s decision won’t make national news like some other high-level transfers it may make a big difference for a Florida team attempting to redefine itself under a new head coach and improve upon last year’s .500 record in conference play.
*****
INTRIGUING: A.J. Green
Duke is, by far, the hottest recruiting team in the country. The Blue Devils have beaten out Kentucky, North Carolina and every other major school on earth for prospects in the last couple cycles. Now new head coach Jon Scheyer is locked in his toughest head-to-head battle yet. The opponent?
A.J. Green’s dad.
A converted Northern Iowa transfer and the reigning Missouri Valley Player of the Year, Green is currently testing the draft waters. If he doesn’t land in the NBA, however, he’ll play next season at either Duke or Iowa State, where his father, Kyle Green, is currently an assistant coach.
The red hot Blue Devils are taking on the two toughest opponents in the recruiting world: the NBA and Dad. If Duke manages to land Green, it won’t be the most important battle the program has won this year but it may well be the most impressive.
PREDICTION: Iowa State
*****
BEST AVAILABLE: Tyrese Hunter
Last week at this time, it looked as though Hunter would eventually land at Texas despite the relentless pursuit of Louisville and others.
I’ll stick to that prediction this week, but maybe with a bit less conviction.
The Cardinals don’t seem to be waving the white flag when it comes to the talented Iowa State transfer, and Hunter has now taken an official visit to Kansas, which is clearly in the market for a guard. The longer Hunter’s recruitment drags on the less likely he is to land at Louisville, but it would be unwise to totally count the Cardinals out at this juncture.
Still, Hunter seems more likely to stay put in the Big 12, which would create a winter return to Iowa State as an opponent in a must-watch game. Everything may hinge on how things went during Hunter’s KU visit and how confident the Jayhawks are in the guards on their roster and how things shake out with Texas Tech transfer Kevin McCullar Jr., with whom they are also seriously involved. KU could find a way to take both if it is so motivated.
A decision shouldn’t be far off.
PREDICTION: Texas (?)
*****
NEARING A DECISION: Isiaih Mosely
Isiaih Mosley’s recruitment has an unmistakable maroon hue to it following the Missouri State transfer’s recent visit to Mississippi State. The Bulldogs have long been seen as a major player in the race to land the proven scorer, but Kansas’ involvement seemed like a serious threat to new Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans and his staff.
That threat has now faded significantly. Mosely’s visit to Starkville placed Jans and company firmly in the driver's seat, and it now seems as though Kansas has started to evaluate other options. Whether or not this is a case of KU cutting its losses or a case of the Jayhawks preferring other available prospects such as Iowa State transfer Tyrese Hunter and Texas Tech transfer Kevin McCullar Jr. is impossible to determine. It’s also unimportant, as the only thing that matters is that the Bulldogs look to be confidently standing at the summit of Mosely’s recruitment.
Kansas once seemed to be a real threat to land. And while the Jayhawks are keeping an iron in the fire, so to speak, it now seems likely that the former Missouri State star will land in Starkville, which impressed him during his recent visit.
PREDICTION: Mississippi State