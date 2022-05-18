Transfer Tracker: Latest news and what lies ahead

New entries to the transfer portal have grinded to a near halt because the deadline to switch schools without penalty has come and gone. There’s still plenty of activity on the transfer front, however, as players settle into their new digs. Below, Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy offers a look into the biggest portal news of the week and what’s left to unfold when it comes to Transfer Season 2022. ***** MORE: Ranking the Contenders for five-star guard Marvel Allen 2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2023 Rankings: Rivals150 2024 Rankings: Top 40 *****

OFF THE BOARD: Kyle Lofton to Florida

Kyle Lofton (AP Images)

St. Bonaventure transfer Kyle Lofton’s Friday commitment to Florida won't be among the most written about stories of transfer season, but it may well be among the most important. Lofton was a key member of a Bonnies team that played its way into the thick of the NCAA Tournament conversation last season and eventually rattled off three straight road wins over power-conference programs Colorado, Oklahoma and Virginia to advance to the NIT semifinals. Lofton is an elite ball-handler that can score from all levels but, most importantly, he is a proven commodity with a game that translates to the highest level. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 12 points and five assists in seven games against Power 6 conference competition last year, which is encouraging for his SEC future. So, while Lofton’s decision won’t make national news like some other high-level transfers it may make a big difference for a Florida team attempting to redefine itself under a new head coach and improve upon last year’s .500 record in conference play.

*****

INTRIGUING: A.J. Green

Duke is, by far, the hottest recruiting team in the country. The Blue Devils have beaten out Kentucky, North Carolina and every other major school on earth for prospects in the last couple cycles. Now new head coach Jon Scheyer is locked in his toughest head-to-head battle yet. The opponent? A.J. Green’s dad. A converted Northern Iowa transfer and the reigning Missouri Valley Player of the Year, Green is currently testing the draft waters. If he doesn’t land in the NBA, however, he’ll play next season at either Duke or Iowa State, where his father, Kyle Green, is currently an assistant coach. The red hot Blue Devils are taking on the two toughest opponents in the recruiting world: the NBA and Dad. If Duke manages to land Green, it won’t be the most important battle the program has won this year but it may well be the most impressive. PREDICTION: Iowa State

*****

BEST AVAILABLE: Tyrese Hunter

Last week at this time, it looked as though Hunter would eventually land at Texas despite the relentless pursuit of Louisville and others. I’ll stick to that prediction this week, but maybe with a bit less conviction. The Cardinals don’t seem to be waving the white flag when it comes to the talented Iowa State transfer, and Hunter has now taken an official visit to Kansas, which is clearly in the market for a guard. The longer Hunter’s recruitment drags on the less likely he is to land at Louisville, but it would be unwise to totally count the Cardinals out at this juncture. Still, Hunter seems more likely to stay put in the Big 12, which would create a winter return to Iowa State as an opponent in a must-watch game. Everything may hinge on how things went during Hunter’s KU visit and how confident the Jayhawks are in the guards on their roster and how things shake out with Texas Tech transfer Kevin McCullar Jr., with whom they are also seriously involved. KU could find a way to take both if it is so motivated. A decision shouldn’t be far off. PREDICTION: Texas (?)

*****

NEARING A DECISION: Isiaih Mosely