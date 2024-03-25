Transfer portal big man announces Cyclone commitment
It's been well-chronicled that Iowa State would need a veteran big man in the transfer portal this offseason and the coaching staff landed one on Monday morning with Charlotte's Dishon Jackson announcing his commitment on social media.
A native of Oakland, California, Jackson will head to Ames with two full years of eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-10, 250-pound Jackson spent the 2023-24 campaign in the Queen City and started all 30 games, averaging 11.4 points and 6.1 rebounds, while shooting better than 57-percent from the field.
Jackson had signed with Charlotte last offseason after spending three seasons with the program the Cyclones just knocked off in the NCAA Tournament's round of 32, Washington State (2020-2023) and made 49 appearances with 19 starts for the Cougars.
The big man redshirted the 2022-23 season due to an injury suffered during the 2021-22 season. For his Cougars career, Jackson averaged 6.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and over a block in 18.3 minutes per game. He also shot 51.3 percent from the field and 65 percent from the charity stripe.
With Tre King, Robert Jones, and Hason Ward all moving on following the 2023-24 campaign, the Cyclones needed a veteran big man to pair with returning underclassmen Omaha Biliew and JT Rock. Jackson appears to be that man with 79 career games under his belt at the Division I level.