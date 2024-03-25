It's been well-chronicled that Iowa State would need a veteran big man in the transfer portal this offseason and the coaching staff landed one on Monday morning with Charlotte's Dishon Jackson announcing his commitment on social media.

A native of Oakland, California, Jackson will head to Ames with two full years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-10, 250-pound Jackson spent the 2023-24 campaign in the Queen City and started all 30 games, averaging 11.4 points and 6.1 rebounds, while shooting better than 57-percent from the field.