After scoring over 1,000 points in three seasons playing for coach Larry Eustachy at Colorado State, guard Prentiss Nixon plans to conclude his college basketball career at Iowa State.

The 6-foot-2 Bolingbrook (Ill.) native tweeted his intentions Tuesday. He will have to sit out the 2018-19 season as a transfer and can then play for the Cyclones in 2019-20.

Nixon scored 1,058 points in three seasons at CSU and averaged over 16 points per game as a junior for the Rams. He started in 25 of the 27 games he played in this past season while missing five contests with an injury. Nixon started all 36 games of his sophomore season and averaged over 13 points per game, helping lead Colorado State to 24 victories.

As a class of 2015 recruiting prospect, Nixon chose Colorado State over eight other mid-major offers, according to the Rivals.com database.



