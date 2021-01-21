Top four for Florida DL Bellizaire Bassette
Bellizaire Bassette is a 6-foot-2, 270 pound interior defensive lineman at American Heritage in Plantation, Fla. The three-star was part of the Patriot state championship team in 2020 and he has pi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news