Top committed duos in the 2023 class
With just 17 players remaining on the board from the 2023 Rivals150, and only one of those being in the top-60, we can really take a step back and look at teams’ recruiting classes as a whole early on in this cycle. Below, Travis Graf takes a look at some of the top duos that are heading to different programs.
*****
*****
BEST BACKCOURT DU0: DJ Wagner & Rob Dillingham
Kentucky has landed two of the best scoring guards in the 2023 class. Both Wagner and Dillingham have the ability to play on and off the ball and should provide lots of exciting scoring during their time in Lexington together.
Wagner is more of a downhill driver that excels at getting into the teeth of the defense, while Dillingham is an excellent shot creator with tight handles. Both players will need to improve their outside shot for playing them at the same time to work, but it will be very interesting to see how these two mesh next season.
*****
BEST FRONTCOURT DUO: Omaha Biliew & Milan Momcilovic
Iowa State finds itself slotted inside the top 10 of the Rivals team rankings for the 2023 class, and a lot of that number seven ranking has to do with Biliew and Momcilovic. Biliew has one of the best motors in the entire class and has the physical traits to step in and contribute right away as a freshman.
Momcilovic is a skilled scorer from the outside and mid-post, coupled with good hands and good footwork. Both of these guys have the potential to be floor-spacing shooters as well, so they make sense together in the modern basketball scheme.
*****
BEST WING DUO: Mackenzie Mgbako & TJ Power
Duke has landed five five-star prospects in this recruiting class so far, with two of those being Mgbako and Power. Both prospects have the size, mobility and scoring ability to play the hybrid forward spot at the next level, and I think you’ll see them log a ton of minutes together.
Mgbako and Power can knock down mid-range and outside jumpers at a high clip. Mgbako can create shots for himself in different ways, while Power has showcased great vision and the ability to be a ball mover and creator on the perimeter.
*****
BEST INSIDE/OUTSIDE SCORING DUO: JP Estrella & Freddie Dilione
Tennessee has done a great job of piecing together its 2023 recruiting class and is currently ranked ninth nationally in the Rivals class rankings. Estrella has a soft touch around the rim and good hands to go with it. He can score from the block, but he also has the ability to step out and knock down outside jumpers as well.
Dilione is one of the best pure scorers in the class, always looking for ways to put the ball in the basket. He’s crafty when it comes to getting to his spots as well as finishing, and he shoots confidently from the outside as well.
*****
BEST OPEN-COURT DUO: AJ Johnson & Ron Holland
Texas now holds a top 10 class nationally after the signatures of Johnson and Holland in the month of November. Chris Beard has said and shown that he wants to start playing with more pace, and these two pieces make a lot of sense for him doing so. Johnson and Holland are both definitely at their best in and up-and-down, fast-paced matchup, and things get more difficult for them in the half court.
Both five-stars can put their heads on the rim and move extremely well for their respective sizes in transition.