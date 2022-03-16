Top 10 WRs in college football entering the 2022 season

1. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

The Rose Bowl may have been Smith-Njigba's national coming-out party, but anyone who watched the Buckeyes last season knows just how talented he is, even though he shared the field with future first-round picks Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. Smith-Njigba is one of the most athletic players at any position in the country, and he is electric with the ball in his hands.

2. Jordan Addison, Pittsburgh

The reigning Biletnikoff Award winner, Addison had a remarkable season as a true sophomore in 2021, hauling in 100 catches for nearly 1,600 yards and 17 touchdowns. One of the most interesting storylines coming into 2022 is how quickly he will gel with new quarterback Kedon Slovis and how the offense changes with coordinator Mark Whipple now departed.

3. Kayshon Boutte, LSU

Injuries shortened Boutte's sophomore season, but he racked up 509 yards and nine touchdowns in only six games despite up-and-down quarterback play. He's got all the physical tools to break out in a big way in 2022, especially with Jayden Daniels now in the fold to throw him the ball.

4. Xavier Worthy, Texas

Worthy is coming off an outstanding true freshman year for Texas, and was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise tough year for the Longhorns. He was the best true freshman in the country at the position in 2021, accumulating nearly 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns and quickly establishing himself as Texas' WR1. With Quinn Ewers now in the mix, expect those numbers to go up even more in his second season on campus.

5. Quentin Johnston, TCU

Johnston was a matchup nightmare for opposing teams in his injury-shortened sophomore campaign, as he averaged nearly 18 yards per reception and six touchdowns in just eight games. Expect his numbers to go up in Sonny Dykes' pass-happy offense in 2022.

6. Josh Downs, North Carolina

The lone holdover from the Tar Heels' offensive explosion of 2020, Downs has gotten better each year on campus. As a sophomore, he had 101 catches for 1,335 yards and eight touchdowns. He'll have to adjust to a new quarterback with Sam Howell off to the NFL, but no matter who is taking snaps for UNC, the Tar Heels will have one of the best receivers in the country.



7. Marvin Mims, Oklahoma

When you talk about big-play receivers at the college level, you have to start with Mims. He averaged a staggering 22 yards per reception as a sophomore in 2021, and consistently was able to take the top off of defenses. Even with a new coach and quarterback in place in Norman, Mims should continue to shine.

8. Jayden Reed, Michigan State

Reed is returning for his senior season at Michigan State as the top playmaker for a Spartans team that surprised everyone in 2021. He caught 59 balls for 1,026 yards and 10 scores last season, while also adding two punt return touchdowns and another score on the ground. He's as versatile as any receiver in the country and will be the focal point of the offense with Kenneth Walker now in the draft.

9. AT Perry, Wake Forest

Perry is one of the best big-play threats in the nation and showed time and again last year that you simply can't single cover him. With Jaquarii Roberson off to the NFL, he's now the unquestioned WR1 for Sam Hartman and Wake Forest, and he'll look to improve on the 71 catches, 1,293 yards and 15 scores he accumulated as a redshirt sophomore in 2021.

10. Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

One of the best possession receivers in the nation, Hutchinson was Brock Purdy's top target over the last two seasons, catching 147 passes for 1,758 yards and nine scores in the process. He uses his big 6-foot-3 frame extraordinarily well to wall off defenders, and despite having to break in a new quarterback this season, he'll again be among the top WRs in the Big 12.

