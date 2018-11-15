Iowa State hosted an offered offensive lineman in the 2020 class for a game-day visit last weekend and the prospect said he enjoyed seeing more of the football program than he had in past trips.

Emporia (Kan.) junior Hayden Pauls said he covered numerous bases with the coaching staff over the course of the day.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Pauls said he had conversations with position coach Jeff Myers, as well as two other members of Matt Campbell’s staff.

The state of Kansas’ third-ranked recruit for the 2020 class and 47th offensive tackle nationally, Pauls also has offers from in-state Power-5 schools K-State and KU.

