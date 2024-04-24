Iowa State's 2025 recruiting class picked up another key piece on Wednesday afternoon as Bismarck (North Dakota) offensive lineman Jack Shaffer announced his commitment during a ceremony at his high school.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound junior visited Ames a few weeks ago during spring practice and collected an offer during a conversation with head coach Matt Campbell and offensive line coach Ryan Clanton.

A three-star prospect with a 5.5 Rivals Rating, Shaffer also earned offers from Duke, Kansas State, and Wisconsin. He included those three, ISU, and North Dakota State in a list of five finalists leading up to his Wednesday decision. Minnesota also expressed serious interest in the offensive lineman.