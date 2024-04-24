Three-star North Dakota OL chooses Cyclones
Iowa State's 2025 recruiting class picked up another key piece on Wednesday afternoon as Bismarck (North Dakota) offensive lineman Jack Shaffer announced his commitment during a ceremony at his high school.
The 6-foot-6, 310-pound junior visited Ames a few weeks ago during spring practice and collected an offer during a conversation with head coach Matt Campbell and offensive line coach Ryan Clanton.
A three-star prospect with a 5.5 Rivals Rating, Shaffer also earned offers from Duke, Kansas State, and Wisconsin. He included those three, ISU, and North Dakota State in a list of five finalists leading up to his Wednesday decision. Minnesota also expressed serious interest in the offensive lineman.
An all-state selection this past season on the gridiron, the North Dakota recruit is a multi-sport athlete at Bismarck and has also excelled as a track-and-field athlete and on the basketball court.
The addition of Shaffer gives the Cyclones seven known commitments for the 2025 class and two along the offensive line where the staff also has Cedar Falls in-state standout Will Tompkins in the fold.