CycloneReport - Three-Point Stance: Transfer rule, surprising states, NFL Draft

Rivals National Columnist Mike Farrell is here with a look at how the NCAA is destroying lives again, the five states that pack a surprising Power Five punch and five NFL Draft questions.

1. NCAA SHOULD PASS ONE-TIME TRANSFER RULE NOW

Lincoln Riley (Getty Images)

Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma is holding up the transfer of quarterback Chandler Morris to TCU. Why? Because he can. Riley said he doesn’t like intra-conference transfers to be immediately eligible so he’s not giving Morris a release. It’s likely not because of Morris’ scary talent, because he’s average at best, but more about his knowledge of the Sooners' program on offense and defense after being there for a year. This is ridiculous. Head coaches and assistant coaches can go anywhere they want without warning or permission, but Morris can’t play right away because Riley doesn’t like it. And Riley, of all coaches, has benefitted more from transfer quarterbacks than anyone in recent years. This isn’t about Riley, though. This is about the NCAA and the conferences themselves. The one-time transfer rule was supposed to be passed last spring. Then the coronavirus pandemic hit and the transfer calendar was all over the map with no spring ball and the cancellation of seasons. It was a mess, I get it. But the NCAA was supposed to pass the one-time transfer rule again in January. And nothing happened. It’s been kicked down the road. Why? I asked a few college sources with knowledge of the NCAA doings and they told me it’s sheer laziness. They feel this could be done tomorrow if the NCAA wanted. The ACC decided not to wait and declared a one-time intra-conference transfer rule on its own a couple of weeks ago and the hope is that other conferences will follow suit and push the NCAA to do something. In the meantime, there are talented players like Tennessee linebacker Henry To’oto’o who are just stuck in limbo. To'oto'o is in the transfer portal and was rumored to be headed to Alabama. However, I’ve heard Alabama can’t take him until the immediate transfer rule is put in place. Josh Heupel, understandably, won’t allow To’oto’o to spring practice for the Vols unless he leaves the portal and is committed to the program. So it’s a waiting game for all parties. If the rule isn’t passed, To’oto’o could possibly go back to Tennessee. If it is passed, Alabama will have a better idea of its roster for the fall. As one source told me, the NCAA is putting a lot of these players in a really tough spot. Chandler Morris is among them.

*****

2. STATES THAT PACK A SURPRISING AMOUNT OF POWER FIVE PUNCH

Brock Purdy (Getty Images)

No one would fault you for assuming that talent-rich states such as Texas, Florida and California would easily boast multiple, successful Power Five programs. Maybe you would even think that Georgia would be up there as well. You would be wrong. Texas A&M is good but there is no great No. 2 team in the Lone Star State right now. The Gators are good and Miami is OK, but that's it. Every Power Five program in California is mediocre or underachieving. And Georgia? The Bulldogs are great, Georgia Tech is not. So what states are the best? It’s surprising. 1. Oklahoma — Forget Texas, it’s Oklahoma that produces more winners with the Sooners constantly winning Big 12 titles and the Cowboys consistently posting good records. The consistency has been impressive for this 1-2 punch. 2. Iowa — The Hawkeyes are always a bowl team and finished with six-straight wins last year while Iowa State has really made this an interesting state to follow under Matt Campbell. The Cyclones are now regular Big 12 contenders. 3. Indiana — Purdue isn’t good but Notre Dame went to the playoff last year and Indiana had a very good season and gave Ohio State all it wanted. And with Michael Penix Jr. and Ty Fryfogle back and a solid defense the Hoosiers should be good this year as well. 4. Alabama — I don’t need to say anything about the Crimson Tide and Auburn has been up and down. Even with the uneven season in 2020, the Tigers are still better than most states' No. 2 team and ‘Bama might as well be an NFL squad. 5. Ohio — OK, I’m cheating here because Cincinnati is a Group of Five team, but would you take Ohio State and the Bearcats over Florida and Miami? Or over Texas A&M and Texas? You probably would.

*****

3. FIVE NFL DRAFT QUESTIONS

Caleb Farley (Getty Images)