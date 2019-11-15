@cyclonereport

The Ultimate Preview: Iowa State vs. Texas
Texas is the one Big 12 puzzle that Iowa State has not been able to solve in the Matt Campbell era. The Longhorns have defeated good ISU teams the past two seasons by 10 and 14 points, respectively...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news