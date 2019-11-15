News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-15 12:19:15 -0600') }} football Edit

The Ultimate Preview: Iowa State vs. Texas

Paul Clark • CycloneReport
@cyclonereport
Publisher

Texas is the one Big 12 puzzle that Iowa State has not been able to solve in the Matt Campbell era. The Longhorns have defeated good ISU teams the past two seasons by 10 and 14 points, respectively...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}