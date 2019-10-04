News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-04 11:24:54 -0500') }} football Edit

The Ultimate Preview: Iowa State vs. TCU

Paul Clark • CycloneReport
@cyclonereport
Publisher

In the last two seasons, 17 and 14 points have won the Iowa State vs. TCU game. And in the seven meetings since the Frogs joined the Big 12 for the 2012 season, it would have taken no more than 24 ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}