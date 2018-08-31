Time goes by faster as you get older. About the only positive to that is the start of the college football season arrives a little quicker each year.

And here it is already opening night again as Iowa State kicks off the 2018 season Saturday evening at home against South Dakota State in the second meeting all-time between the programs. ISU hammered the Jackrabbits 44-17 in the 2008 season opener in what proved to be one of Gene Chizik's five whole wins.



It seems like it was just a few weeks ago that I-State held off Memphis, 21-20, to win the Liberty Bowl and capture Iowa State’s fourth all-time bowl-winning trophy. Bringing home the hardware from Memphis for the first time in three tries was a great way to cap an 8-5 season.



But Iowa State has won eight games before and it has won minor bowl games before, too. The Cyclones were oh-so-close a year ago to truly raising the standard, losing four games by one score, including a season-ending nard kick at Kansas State and squandered double-digit leads against Iowa and Oklahoma State. Conversely, I-State did rally from double digits down in a titanic win at Oklahoma and almost did the same in a loss at West Virginia.

The Cyclones went 3-4 in one-score games in 2017, including monumental victories over nationally-ranked OU and TCU, after being just 1-4 in the same category in 2016. That’s progress. But to really raise the standard, Iowa State is going to have win more of the close games that will likely ultimately define its season once again this fall.

How does Iowa State truly “raise the standard” in 2018? It wins more games than it ever has before – 10 – and it plays in its best bowl game in school history. And winning a couple more close games could be all it takes to accomplish that. It all starts Saturday night with the season opener against expected FCS national title contender South Dakota State. Here’s The Ultimate Preview.





Iowa State Rush Offense vs. South Dakota State Rush Defense

Running the football didn’t come easy for the Cyclones last year. Yet David Montgomery still managed to rush for over 1,100 yards; and that was with him being injured late in game 11 at Baylor and not being a factor in the game 12 loss at Kansas State. Montgomery made a lot of his yards on his own behind an offensive line the struggled for much of the 2017 campaign in the run-blocking phase. Still, by season’s end, Montgomery averaged 4.4 yards per carry and his backup, Sheldon Croney, was over five yards per attempt. ISU has Montgomery and Croney back, plus 2015 1,000-yard rusher Mike Warren, redshirt freshman Johnnie Lang and sophomore Kene Nwangwu coming back from an Achilles injury. It’s a deep stable of backs behind an O-line that surely will be a better run-block unit with three returning starters.

South Dakota State gave up 4.6 yards per rush and 170.8 rushing yards per game en route to an 11-3 record and a berth in the FCS national semifinals. And that was against a schedule that did not include any FBS opponents, although the Jacks do play in one of the best FCS conferences and faced formidable opposition for that level throughout the season. SDSU is projected to have three returning starters at linebacker to solidify its run defense and it has two returning starters on the D line as well.

It would be great to see the Cyclones roll out a much-improved run game for the 2018 opener, but until we see it, it’s just a wish. Still, ISU should be able to win this phase against a South Dakota State defense that just wasn’t that great against the run a season ago.

Advantage: Slight Iowa State



Iowa State Pass Offense vs. South Dakota State Pass Defense

Replacing Allen Lazard (and Marchie Murdock and Trever Ryen) won’t be easy, but the Cyclones have no shortage of quality receivers coming up as the next generation. Hakeem Butler is a star in the making and was I-State’s big-play receiver of 2017, complementing Lazard as the clutch-play and possession man. Butler averaged 17 yards per on his 41 receptions, nearly four more than Lazard averaged (13.3) on his 71 catches. Including Murdock and Ryen, Iowa State has to replace 159 receptions from a season ago. But with Matthew Eaton coming on the second half of last season, speedy Landen Akers as the likely fourth “starter” among the WRs, and the elusive tandem of Deshaunte Jones and Tarique Milton in the slot, the personnel is there to not miss a beat this fall. And if Chase Allen can emerge as a viable target at TE, all the better. Kyle Kempt is back to pull the trigger at QB after completing 66 percent of his throws a year ago with 15 touchdowns and just three interceptions after ascending to No. 1. Pass protection was very good last season and should be at least as good this year.

South Dakota State is replacing three starters in its secondary and to face Kempt and ISU’s fleet of receivers on opening night is not an enviable task. The Jackrabbits do have a transfer from Iowa as one of their new starters in safety Brandon Snyder, who will be playing in Ames for a second consecutive season. SDSU was a good pass defending team in 2017, giving up just 7.0 yards per pass and coming up with 16 INTs compared to 20 TD passes allowed. Opposing quarterbacks completed 61 percent against the Jacks, but the overall damage was minimal in most games. Leading sacker Ryan Earith is back at a defensive end spot for SD State; he had five sacks a season ago.

With adequate protection, Kempt will be comfortable picking the South Dakota State pass defense apart on Saturday night. So the Iowa State offensive line and its ability to pass pro is really key. Also keep a close eye on redshirt freshman center Collin Newell, playing the position for the first time. If Newell keeps the shaky snaps to a minimum, Iowa State should prevail in this phase.

Advantage: Moderate Iowa State



Iowa State Rush Defense vs. South Dakota State Rush Offense

The Cyclones’ much-improved run defense was a big part of the 2017 turnaround and there’s no reason to expect that Iowa State won’t be at least as stout this time around. ISU allowed just 3.6 yards per carry and 128 rushing yards per game last fall and most of the key personnel is back. It all starts in the middle with Ray Lima, who will be playing more three-technique DT in I-State’s four-man alignments this season, thanks to the development of Jamahl Johnson and his ability to now hold down the nose guard position. But when Iowa State is in a three-man front, it will be Lima anchoring the line. The Cyclones have two of three linebackers back in Willie Harvey and Marcel Spears. No doubt Joel Lanning will be missed in the middle and how his successor performs – whoever it is – will be critical to the rush defense.

South Dakota State is rebuilding its rushing attack in 2018 after losing its top two ground gainers from last season. Mikey Daniel is the projected starter at running back after averaging 4.8 yards per carry and 34.4 yards per game a year ago. Quarterback Taryn Christion can run a little bit as well. Last fall, SDSU rushed for 176.6 yards per game at 5.0 yards per carry. But 97 rush yards per game are gone. The Jackrabbits have three starters back on a quality offensive line.

SDSU will have its moments in the ground game, but Iowa State should still prevail over the course of 60 minutes.

Advantage: Slight Iowa State



Iowa State Pass Defense vs. South Dakota State Pass Offense

The Cyclones pass defense took a bit of a hit for Saturday night when senior D’Monte Ruth was suspended a game for compounding traffic violations. Ruth was expected to play ISU’s hybrid Star position on defense, along with some reps at safety and perhaps corner. He’s the utility man of the I-State secondary. Iowa State is breaking in two new starters at safety as well in Greg Eisworth and Lawrence White and that’s certainly a valid cause for concern. But White acquitted himself well in late 2017 duty and Eisworth is a proven JUCO performer. We know Iowa State is very good on the corners with Brian Peavy and D’Andre Payne. Leading pass rusher JaQuan Bailey is back with seven sacks from a year ago and the Cyclones should get a push from Lima and Johnson up the middle as well.

Christion was one of FCS’ best passing quarterbacks last year and should be again this season. His completion percentage was low in 2017 – just 58.2 – but he threw for 35 touchdowns. Interceptions can be a problem for Christion – he was picked off 14 times last year – so Iowa State will be thinking takeaway when he lets the ball fly. Christion’s top two receivers from last season are gone, including All-American Dallas Goedert, who was a second-round NFL draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles. The leading returning receiver for the Jacks is Cade Johnson, who had 23 receptions last season. SDSU protected Christion fairly well a season ago with 23 sacks allowed, but ISU will be gunning for at least three sacks and five hurries on the SDSU standout on Saturday night.

South Dakota State will not have near the talent at receiver that it had a year ago, while Iowa State has veteran corners. The new ISU safeties might be vulnerable to play action and being beat over the top. But can Christion deliver enough accurate deep balls? And will Bailey and Co. get to him with pressure? This is also Iowa State’s phase to win, perhaps in a big way.

Advantage: Moderate Iowa State



Iowa State Special Teams vs. South Dakota State Special Teams

The Cyclones will be hitting the field with a new punter and new placekicker on Saturday night, and that is always a scary proposition. JUCO import Corey Dunn is the new punter and the ambidextrous Aussie is a known commodity…except for how he’ll perform in front of 60,000 (and more) fans. He averaged 40 yards per punt as a JC freshman in 2016 but didn’t play last year. Field goal and PAT duties will fall on senior Chris Francis, true freshman Brayden Narveson or sophomore walk-on Connor Assalley. Francis will probably be the kickoff specialist again. The good news on Iowa State’s special teams is the return of Nwangwu as kickoff return specialist. Jones and Milton, the slot receiver combo, might handle punt returning duties in the same shared fashion. Dunn is projected to be the new holder while Steve Wirtel and Quinn Sontag return as long snappers.

South Dakota State has almost all of its specialists back from a year ago. Placekicker Chase Vinatieri (NFL Adam’s nephew) made 13-of-14 field goal attempts and Brady Hale averaged 40 yards per punt last season. Cade Johnson averaged 28 yards per kickoff return and Marquise Lewis averaged over eight yards per punt return.

On experience and proven performance alone, this phase goes to SDSU. If it was week two and we had seen Iowa State’s new specialists perform in a game already, it might be the other way.

Advantage: Slight South Dakota State



The Last Word

Weather could certainly be a factor with rain in the forecast for Saturday night. But Iowa State’s outstanding playing surface is hardly affected by precipitation and unless it’s a deluge during the game, the impact will be minimal. Certainly on a rainy and windy night, the team that can run the ball better has an advantage, so just how far ISU’s run game has come in off-season could be put to the test. Given Kempt’s decided advantage over Christion when it comes to throwing with accuracy, the Cyclones could come out way ahead in terms of how unpleasant weather would impact the respective passing games.

South Dakota State figures to be one of the best teams in FCS, just as it was last season. But if Iowa State is what it’s supposed to be this season, it will handle the Jacks in Ames on Saturday night.

Final Score Prediction: Iowa State 37, South Dakota State 16



Ultimate Preview 2017 Review (5 Hits, 8 Misses - not good)

Prediction: Iowa State 31, Memphis 27 (actual ISU 21-20)

Prediction: Iowa State 24, Kansas State 21 (actual KSU 20-19)

Prediction: Iowa State 30, Baylor 20 (actual ISU 23-13)

Prediction: Oklahoma State 27, Iowa State 24 (actual OSU 49-42)

Prediction: Iowa State 33, West Virginia 24 (actual WVU 20-16)

Prediction: TCU 24, Iowa State 16 (actual ISU 14-7)

Prediction: Texas Tech 30, Iowa State 23 (actual ISU 31-13)

Prediction: Iowa State 45, Kansas 20 (actual ISU 45-0)

Prediction: Oklahoma 49, Iowa State 13 (actual ISU 38-31)

Prediction: Iowa State 31, Texas 28 (actual Texas 17-7)

Prediction: Iowa State 38, Akron 23 (actual ISU 41-14)

Prediction: Iowa State 24, Iowa 23 (actual Iowa 44-41/OT)

Prediction: Iowa State 41, UNI 19 (actual ISU 42-24)