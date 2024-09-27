The Ultimate Preview: Iowa State at Houston
For the third time in four games to open the 2024 campaign, the Cyclones will face an opponent for the first time in school history on Saturday when they travel to Houston. Iowa State can also make...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news