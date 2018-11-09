Although he can't have much contact with college coaches since he's in the Class of 2021, an in-state offensive lineman has been able to recently visit the one program to have offered him a scholarship.

West Marshall standout Luke Pinnick, who just wrapped up his sophomore season in high school, took his first visit of the season for the West Virginia game.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound Pinnick, who was offered by the Cyclones over the summer, has also gotten recruiting interest from Iowa, Nebraska and Alabama. He visited Iowa City earlier in the season.

Pinnick’s latest trip to I-State included visits with multiple staffers, including the coach who could be coaching him if he lands in Ames.

