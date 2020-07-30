 CycloneReport - The five best TE groups in college football
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-30 06:13:33 -0500') }} football Edit

The five best TE groups in college football

Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Recruiting Director
@rivalsmike

Fingers are crossed for a football season, as we will continue to have hope and preview the season. This week, I started a series ranking the best teams in college football by position. I continue with the tight ends.


1. IOWA STATE

Charlie Kolar
Charlie Kolar (AP Images)

The combination of Charlie Kolar and Chase Allen is hard to match in college football. You may not know a ton about them because they fly under the radar a bit but Kolar caught 51 passes last season and Allen has earned All-Big 12 honors twice.

2. PENN STATE

Pat Freiermuth
Pat Freiermuth (AP Images)

Pat Freiermuth is a beast and Zack Kuntz has plenty of potential. Penn State is also adding Theo Johnson, an elite pass catching tight end, as a true freshman. Freiermuth has scored 15 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

3. MIAMI

Brevin Jordan
Brevin Jordan (AP Images)

Brevin Jordan is an elite talent and could have a huge year with quarterback help from D’Eriq King. Will Mallory is an excellent backup and change of pace for the Hurricanes.

4. FLORIDA

Kyle Pitts
Kyle Pitts (AP Images)

Kyle Pitts is far and away the most talented tight end in college football but Florida doesn't have a ton of depth behind him. The Gators might need someone else to step up and take some of the pressure off of Pitts.

5. TEXAS A&M

Jalen Wydermyer
Jalen Wydermyer (AP Images)

Remember when Baylor Cupp was supposed to be the breakout star last year? Cupp was hurt and Jalen Wydermyer stepped up and had a huge year. Now Kellen Mond has both of them at his disposal. The Aggies have a potentially dominant 1-2 punch.

