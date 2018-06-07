The Cyclones offered a Lone Star State wide receiver earlier this spring and are looking forward to having the recruit in town for an unofficial visit this month.

Wylie rising senior Donovan Ollie said his contact with the Cyclones originally began on social media and picked up soon after a coach was in town to watch him work out.

In addition to the one he received from ISU, Ollie also has P5 offers from Boston College and Northwestern. Several other G5s, including Arkansas State, Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana-Monroe, New Mexico State, North Texas, Texas State and Tulsa, have also offered.

The Texan said he’s nearing a cutdown to a smaller list of schools that he’ll consider.

For more on Ollie's recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



