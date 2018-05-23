A Lone Star State wide receiver in the 2020 class now has an Iowa State offer to go along with ones from a pair of other Power-5 programs.

DeSoto (Texas) sophomore Lawrence Arnold, who also has offers from Colorado and Purdue, said the Cyclone coaching staff liked a number of things about his performance during the spring evaluation period.

The job ISU has done developing its own wide receivers in recent years has caught the attention of Arnold, who has kept tabs on the program.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound Arnold said he has interest in taking an unofficial visit to I-State during the summer months.

For more on Arnold's recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



