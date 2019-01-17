Iowa State has been keeping tabs on a Lone Star State wide receiver since his sophomore year and did an in-school visit with the Class of 2020 prospect late last year to check in.

Wide receivers coach Bryan Gasser made the trip to DeSoto High School for pass catcher Lawrence Arnold, who has had an offer from the Cyclones since last spring.

Arnold hauled in 41 receptions for 512 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior. To date, he’s claimed P5 offers from ISU, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Purdue and Boston College. He said the Jayhawks have been in touch with him the most of late.

In order to put himself on the radars of those coaching staffs, Arnold said he set out to improve his frame during the last offseason.

