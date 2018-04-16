One of the four offers a three-star offensive lineman from the Lone Star State has collected is a Power-5 one from Iowa State, and the football the program further emerged as the favorite after a strong weekend visit.

Tyler junior Chance Billington took his first visit to Ames over the weekend and came away with a number of superlatives about his experience.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Billington, who has a 5.5 Rivals rating, also has offers from Jackson State, SMU and Texas State. He said the coaching staff, particularly position coach Jeff Myers, made him feel like a priority for the 2019 class.

Head coach Matt Campbell also made time to converse with Billington on two separate occasions during the weekend.

For more on Billington's unofficial visit and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



