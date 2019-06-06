The safety position is a one of need for the Iowa State coaching staff in 2020 and the staff will be hosting a three-star recruit for an official visit later this month.

Schertz (Texas) Clemens rising senior Mason Chambers, who has been assigned a 5.6 Rivals rating, said he turned the eyes of a Cyclone assistant coach during a practice session and his recruitment has picked up from there.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound safety will have a chance to move himself up in the pecking order later this month when he arrives on campus for the first time to visit the school. ISU and Texas Tech are the two Power-5 offers presently on Chambers’ list, although the safety does have several in the FBS ranks.

In addition to his scheduled visit to ISU later this month, Chambers said he’s also planning an SMU official for June and will likely be headed to Texas Tech.

For more on Chambers' recruiting process and his thoughts on the Cyclone program, check out a story published on ISU Confidential.