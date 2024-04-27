Iowa State multi-year starting cornerback TJ Tampa heard his name called on day three of the NFL Draft, going with the 30th pick of fourth round, 130th overall to the Baltimore Ravens.

He's the third defensive pick in as many years for the Cyclones, joining defensive end Will McDonald who was selected 15th overall in 2023 and defensive back Anthony Johnson who was a seventh round selection by Green Bay last April.

The 6-foot-1, 189-pound defensive back capped off a tremendous Cyclone career in 2023 by starting all 12 regular season games and recording 44 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, two interceptions and finished with seven pass breakups. The Florida native allowed just one touchdown over his last 497 coverage snaps.

Tampa earned First-Team All-Big 12 honors from the league's coaches and Associated Press. He was named Associated Press Third-Team All-American, becoming first Cyclone defensive back to earn All-America honors since Brian Peavy in 2018.

A former Rivals three-star prospect in the 2020 class, Tampa earned a 5.6 Rivals Rating. Signing the talented Florida athlete proved to be a major victory for head coach Matt Campbell and his staff, as it withstood a late charge from Georgia which offered in the final days leading up to the December signing period. He ended up sticking to his commitment and signing with the Cyclones, but a few days after the period opened.

He made his presence known early and went on to play 46 games, recording 107 tackles, 9.5 tackles-for-loss, three interceptions and 19 pass breakups.

After helping the Cyclones to a 7-5 regular season record, the cornerback opted out of December's Liberty Bowl to begin preparations for the NFL Draft. Tampa earned an invite to the Combine, but did not participate in the testing phases due to a hamstring injury. He later ran a 4.57 40 time at Big 12 Pro Day.