Iowa State got all it could handle from a desperate Oklahoma team Monday night in Norman, but the Cyclones still prevailed, 75-74.

No. 17 ISU improved to 7-3 in the conference and 18-5 overall with the win. I-State returns to Hilton Coliseum Saturday for the first of two meetings with TCU this season.

The loss was OU's third straight and dropped it to 3-7 in the league and 15-8 and overall.

Marial Shayok drained a clutch three-point field goal to break a late tie and then clinched the game for Iowa State with a pair of free throws in the closing seconds.

ISU led by as many as seven points in the second half and had two chances to extend, but failed. The Sooners scrapped back to pull even before Shayok led the Cyclones to the win.

I-State got off to a frosty start offensively and trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half before finding a bit of a groove. But Iowa State labored throughout the evening as Oklahoma refused to fade.

Lindell Wigginton's three-pointer with 6:50 put Iowa State up seven at 62-55. ISU got the ball back and Wigginton missed another three try and the Sooners scored on the ensuing possession to make it 62-57. A pair of free throws by Wigginton again gave I-State a seven-point lead at 64-57 and again the Cyclones had a chance to add to it. But Tyrese Haliburton lost control on a layup attempt and the Sooners answered with a five-point flurry to make it 64-62 with under five minutes to go.

After the teams traded shot clock beating threes, Cameron Lard gathered a nifty lob pass from Shayok for a dunk to put the Cyclones up, 69-65, at the 2:56 mark. But Oklahoma knotted the score at 69 on a Christian James layup with 1:51 to go.

Shayok's huge three ball with 1:19 to go made it 72-69 Cyclones. After a Sooner miss, Iowa State had a long possession kept alive by a Lard offensive rebound and OU needing to burn fouls it had to give to get I-State to the bonus.

Talen-Horton Tucker made 1-of-2 free throws with 13 seconds to go to make it 73-69. After an Oklahoma layup with four seconds left, Iowa State inbounded to Shayok who was fouled and made both free throws for a 75-71 lead. Oklahoma was credited with a three-pointer at the buzzer, even though the shot appeared to come after the clock had expired.

Oklahoma led, 21-11, midway through the first half. But Iowa State got back within a point by intermission, 36-35, and started the second half on a 6-0 spurt for a 41-36 lead.

The Sooners were back within a point midway through the second half before a thunderous dunk by Lard and a three-pointer from Shayok gave the Cyclones a little breathing room again at 57-51 with 9:17 to play. Oklahoma came back to get even at 69, but I-State never surrendered the lead.

Wigginton led five Iowa State scorers in double figures with 17 points and Shayok was right behind with 16. Horton-Tucker and Haliburton scored 11 points each and Michael Jacobson added 10.

The Cyclones out-rebounded OU by six with Shayok and Jacobson each grabbing eight boards and Horton-Tucker seven.

Iowa State shot a lukewarm 44.4 percent (28-63) for the game, including 10-of-30 from three-point range. ISU made 8-of-12 free throws.

Oklahoma shot 43.1 percent (28-65) from the floor, including 8-of-21 on three-pointers.