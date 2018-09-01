Iowa State's planned season opener with South Dakota State lasted all of four minutes and five seconds before inclement weather ruined everyone's evening.

The Cyclones led South Dakota State, 7-0, on an electrifying 55-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Kempt to Deshaunte Jones before approaching storms with lightning forced game officials to suspend play at 7:17 p.m. Over two hours elapsed before the official announcement was made at 9:41 that the game was cancelled with no plans to attempt to resume or replay it on an alternate date.

Athletic director Jamie Pollard said afterwards that he would explore the possibility of scheduling a game on Iowa State's open date of October 20.

The cancelled game was Iowa State's first since 1963 when a scheduled contest with Drake was not played in the wake of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

ISU's 2018 season opener will now be the Cy-Hawk rivalry game at Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 8.

The I-State defense yielded one first down to the visiting Jackrabbits before forcing a punt on the opening possession of the game. Iowa State took over at its own 17-yard line and Kempt hit Hakeem Butler with a 21-yard pass to convert a third-and-12 play.

After a nine-yard run by David Montgomery, Kempt flipped a quick screen to Jones, who ducked under one would be tackler and then outran the rest of the SDSU defense down the west sideline for a touchdown with 10:55 to go in the first quarter.

Connor Assalley knocked through the PAT to put I-State up, 7-0, but before the Cyclones could kick off, officials suspended play due to lightning. Most fans sought shelter from the lightning and occasionally heavy rains as the delay continued and a second storm cell with more intense lightning developed and moved into the Ames area after 9 o'clock, prompting the eventual cancellation of the contest.

Iowa State was shorthanded for the game with seven players announced as suspended, including junior offensive lineman Julian Good-Jones. His suspension was made public a short time prior to kickoff on Saturday night. The suspensions were considered served even though the game was cancelled, according to Pollard.

Freshman Mike Rose got the start at MIKE linebacker for ISU, answering one of the lingering questions coming out of the team's pre-season camp and through the two weeks of game prep for SDSU.



However, none of what happened in the cancelled game was official and will not be recorded as part of the 2018 season.



