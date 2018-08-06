Iowa State currently has commitments from four offensive linemen in a 2019 class that totals 19, so how many more big men the staff adds remains up in the air. One senior prospect currently in limbo is from the state of Missouri.

St. Louis DeSmet rising senior Marquise Simmons, who had offers from Iowa State, Kansas and Syracuse at one time, said his interest has slowed as the calendar turned to August.

The 6-foot-2, 319-pound interior lineman said the Cyclones and a number of schools on his list are looking for more improvement this fall.

In addition to taking an unofficial visit to Texas State, Simmons only attended one combine this summer. He said he’s preparing himself to make a big splash during his senior season.

For more on Simmons' recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



