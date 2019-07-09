Already on the Iowa State coaching staff's radar after he played alongside a 2019 offensive line commit last season, a dual-threat quarterback showed off his potential at a satellite camp a few months ago to earn an offer.

East St. Louis (Ill.) rising junior Tyler Macon, who was teammates last season with ISU offensive line signee Darrell Simmons, said he shined in front of assistants Joel Gordon and Nate Scheelhaase at Lindenwood University in St. Louis.

Macon, who also has Power-5 offers from Illinois and Iowa, said he will get his initial first-hand look at I-State later this month when he travels to Ames.

As a sophomore starter, Macon completed 138-of-233 passes for 2,390 yards and 28 touchdowns to just four interceptions. He was just as lethal on the ground, tallying 1,190 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 131 carries.

