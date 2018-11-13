Iowa State's starting five scored all but one point in an 85-73 non-conference basketball victory over Texas Southern Monday night.

Marial Shayok and Talen Horton-Tucker each scored 26 points and Nick Weiler added a 13-point, 13-rebound double-double as the Cyclones improved to 3-0 on the young season. I-State returns to action next Monday when it faces Arizona in the first round of the Maui Classic in Hawaii.

Michael Jacobson scored 16 points as the Cyclones led the Tigers by double digits for much of Monday night's game at Hilton Coliseum...but could never quite shake them.

Zion Griffin's free throw with 29 seconds left in the game was only point off the bench for ISU.

An Iowa State field goal drought that last nearly nine minutes and included 11 missed shots allowed Texas Southern to creep within nine points at 62-53, with 11:18 left in the game. The Cyclones had led by as many as 18 points before that as Horton-Tucker's layup gave I-State a 59-41 lead at the 17:02 mark of the game.

After Texas Southern closed within nine, Weiler-Babb and Horton-Tucker each converted a pair of free throws to stretch the Cyclone lead back to 13. Shayok's jumper at the 8:18 mark put ISU ahead, 68-56, and was the first made field goal for Iowa State since Horton-Tucker's layup eight minutes and 44 seconds earlier.

The Cyclones built the lead back up to 18 points on multiple occasions late in the game, the final time coming at 84-66 on two Weiler-Babb free throws with 2:03 to go.

Iowa State led by 13 at halftime, 48-35. A 6-0 spurt extended ISU's lead from 16-13 to 22-13 and an 8-0 run grew the lead from 24-19 to 32-19. The Cyclones' biggest lead of the opening half was 36-22 with just under five minutes to go. Texas Southern closed the gap to five, 38-33, at the 3:20 mark. But I-State outscored the Tigers 10-2 to finish out the half and lead by a baker's dozen at intermission.