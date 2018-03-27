An unofficial visit over the weekend made quite an impression on a Class of 2020 offensive lineman who has an Iowa State offer.

Lawrence (Kan.) Free State sophomore Turner Corcoran said he enjoyed his experience watching the Cyclones go through the early stages of spring ball.

First-year offensive line coach Jeff Myers also earned praise from the 6-foot-6, 270-pound Corcoran for how he worked with the players in his position room and on the practice field.

Corcoran has also secured an offer from Kansas State and has been recruited by Kansas.

Corcoran has also secured an offer from Kansas State and has been recruited by Kansas.




