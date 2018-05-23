The Cyclones became the first Power-5 offer for a southern California defensive back over the spring, and as a result they have vaulted to the top of the prospect's list.

San Diego Point Loma junior JL Skinner said Iowa State got in touch prior to a trip to his school, and that he had an offer in hand after shining during spring evaluations.

In addition to the one he received from ISU, Skinner also has offers from Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Hawaii, San Diego State, San Jose State and UNLV.

Skinner said he is eyeing an ISU official visit after the 2018 season begins.

For more on Skinner's recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.




