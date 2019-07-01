After watching a Missouri prep offensive tackle shine during a camp earlier this month, Iowa State stepped up with an offer and now hopes to get the 2021 prospect on campus for a visit.

Blue Springs rising junior Beau Stephens shined at the Lindenwood University satellite camp earlier this month and said he was offered on the spot by assistant coach D.K. McDonald.

In addition to the one he’s received from the Cyclones, the 6-foot-6, 320-pound Stephens also has offers from Kansas, Kansas State and Missouri. A host of other Big 10 schools are also recruiting the 2021 tackle.

I-State’s camp season wrapped up last week without a visit from Stephens, but the rising junior said he is planning to be on campus during the 2019 season.

