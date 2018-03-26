The Cyclone coaching staff should know exactly where it stands by the end of this week for an in-state linebacker that has had an offer for several months.

Cedar Falls junior defender Jack Campbell, who has Power-5 offers from Iowa State, Iowa and Minnesota, said he will announce his future intentions on Saturday.

As he evaluates his different schools, Campbell says a number of things stand out about the Cyclones as strengths. That begins and ends with the staff, especially the two coaches he's been in contact with the most.

The Class of 2019 prospect said he’s excited about the potential I-State’s defense has shown, and how he could fit into the mix.

For more on Campbell's recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.







