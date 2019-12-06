Assistant coach D.K. McDonald visited a long-time Iowa State safety commit earlier this week, as the prospect looks ahead to the December signing period and an early enrollment in college.

San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian senior Jordyn Morgan committed to the Cyclones following a summer official visit to Ames in mid-June. With his senior season in the rearview mirror, the 6-foot-1, 176-pound Morgan is now focused on impacting the safety position in 2020.

Morgan watched the Cyclone defense play this season and believes there are some areas he can help it improve.

A three-star recruit with a 5.6 Rivals rating, Morgan accumulated Power-5 offers from Boston College, California, Missouri and Vanderbilt. He’s considered the 48th-ranked safety nationally and the 126th overall prospect in the Lone Star State.

